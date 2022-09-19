Convenience store-brewed coffee to go up from ¥100

Courtesy of FamilyMart Co.

Famima Cafe’s small-size blend coffee

FamilyMart Co. has announced that it will raise the price of freshly made coffee sold in its stores starting Sept. 27.

The price of Famima Cafe’s small-size iced or hot blend coffee will be raised to ¥110, including tax, from the current ¥100.

Seven-Eleven Japan Co. and Lawson Inc. have already raised the prices of their store-brewed coffee, meaning ¥100 coffee will soon become unavailable at the three major convenience store chains.

FamilyMart has also considered a price hike of onigiri rice balls and sandwiches between 1% and 17%.