Convenience store-brewed coffee to go up from ¥100
13:03 JST, September 19, 2022
FamilyMart Co. has announced that it will raise the price of freshly made coffee sold in its stores starting Sept. 27.
The price of Famima Cafe’s small-size iced or hot blend coffee will be raised to ¥110, including tax, from the current ¥100.
Seven-Eleven Japan Co. and Lawson Inc. have already raised the prices of their store-brewed coffee, meaning ¥100 coffee will soon become unavailable at the three major convenience store chains.
FamilyMart has also considered a price hike of onigiri rice balls and sandwiches between 1% and 17%.
