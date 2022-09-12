KDDI mobile phones suffer 12-minute disruption in eastern Japan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A KDDI building in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo

Some of KDDI Corp.’s mobile phones experienced communication problems for about 12 minutes from around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, the company announced. The company is investigating the cause and extent of the disruption.

The problem occurred in KDDI’s East Japan area comprised of 16 prefectures, including Hokkaido, Tokyo and Kanagawa. The company’s au and UQ mobile service users had connection difficulties with voice calls as well as sending and receiving short messages, according to the company.