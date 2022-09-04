Rakuten Mobile experiences systems glitch

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Rakuten Mobile Inc. President Hiroshi Mikitani speaks to the press in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo, in May.

Rakuten Mobile experienced a network outage that affected some users for a few hours around noon on Sunday, Rakuten Mobile Inc. said.

From 10:58 a.m. to 1:26 p.m. Sunday, some users had difficulty using voice calls and data communications due to a systems glitch, the company said.

If people continue to have problems using their device, restarting it may improve the situation, according to Rakuten Mobile. It apologized to its customers for the inconvenience.