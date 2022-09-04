Toyota launches updated Crown models in Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A new Crown crossover model in seen in Makuhari Messe in Chiba.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:29 JST, September 4, 2022

Toyota Motor Corp. has launched new versions of its flagship Crown model for the first time in about four years.

The redesigned vehicles include a sedan, a sport-utility vehicle and a crossover sedan-cum-SUV. A total of four new models will be released in succession.

The crossover model is a four-wheel drive hybrid with enhanced comfort and driving performance achieved through the adoption of a new chassis. It comes equipped with a braking system that mitigates damage from collisions and Toyota’s Safety Sense system, which includes a warning system to alert drivers if their vehicle strays from its lane.

Prices range from ¥4.35 million to ¥6.4 million.

