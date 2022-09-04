Toyota launches updated Crown models in Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A new Crown crossover model in seen in Makuhari Messe in Chiba.

Toyota Motor Corp. has launched new versions of its flagship Crown model for the first time in about four years.

The redesigned vehicles include a sedan, a sport-utility vehicle and a crossover sedan-cum-SUV. A total of four new models will be released in succession.

The crossover model is a four-wheel drive hybrid with enhanced comfort and driving performance achieved through the adoption of a new chassis. It comes equipped with a braking system that mitigates damage from collisions and Toyota’s Safety Sense system, which includes a warning system to alert drivers if their vehicle strays from its lane.

Prices range from ¥4.35 million to ¥6.4 million.