Toyota president promotes hydrogen-engine performance in Belgium

Courtesy of Toyota Motor Corp.

Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda test-drives a hydrogen-powered vehicle in Belgium.

Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda drove one of the company’s hydrogen-powered vehicles and promoted its high performance in Belgium during the World Rally Championship, the first time that a Toyota hydrogen-engine vehicle was driven on a public road outside of Japan.

Toyoda took the wheel of the hydrogen-powered GR Yaris and drove the vehicle on the 15-kilometer-long farm road that serves as the competition course.

Toyoda said after the run that they managed to show the potential of hydrogen in Europe, too, as an option for achieving carbon neutrality.

Toyota competed in the WRC endurance races with its hydrogen-powered Corolla for research and development purposes.

The company aims to put a hydrogen-powered vehicle on the market.