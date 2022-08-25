Kose offers virtual makeup try-on at Ginza store

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A woman tries on makeup using projection mapping technology in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on Aug. 17.

Major cosmetics company Kose Corp. has introduced a so-called “color machine,” which uses projection mapping technology to project 3D images of makeup onto the face of a customer, at its renovated store in Tokyo.

Through this technology, customers at the Maison Kose store in the Ginza district are able to try on many shades of makeup without actually applying any cosmetics.

Kose was directly involved in the development of the new device. The images change instantly according to facial movements and expressions, allowing customers to see how the makeup would look from different angles. Customers can choose from more than 8,000 color combinations of eye shadow, blush and lipstick. Shop clerks make suggestions on colors that might suit customers.

As contactless services have grown popular amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company hopes to offer customers an opportunity to try various makeup options without having their faces touched. Reservations are required through the company’s website to use the machine.