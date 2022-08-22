Classic ’80s, ’90s sports cars soar in price, some nearly quadrupling





Prices of some used Japanese classic sports cars, particularly models that leading Japanese automakers put on the road in the 1980s and the 1990s, have been soaring, with some fetching prices nearly four times as high as what they were worth when they were first put on the market.

Lying behind such developments are apparently the desires among middle-aged people to drive classic sports cars they once sought after, and those enthusiasts who are worried about “becoming unable to drive such high-powered cars any longer,” as new models being put on the market have been ever more electrified in recent years.

According to Carsensor, a medium for selling and buying used cars, the prices of antique sports cars differ, depending on their mileage and the state of maintenance. Classic sports cars that have been kept in good condition are limited in number, so they continue to fetch prices higher than when they first hit the market.

The Toyota Supra, a model that Toyota Motor Corp. launched in 1993, was sold at prices ranging from ¥2.89 million and ¥4.72 million back then. But their prices soared to as much as ¥6.34 million in July, almost twice in the past two years as much as their showroom price.

Nissan Motor Co.’s 1989 Skyline GT-R was listed at ¥7.4 million, while a first-generation Honda NSX, released in 1990, fetched ¥10.64 million. Both models have seen their prices rise by 50% to 80% in the past two years. Their main customers are those in their 40s and 50s who were familiar with these models when they first hit the market.

A head of the old car purchase business division at Current Motor Corp., a Yokohama-based dealer of used cars, said, “There has been such an anxiety spreading among people that antique sports cars, with their stirring engine sounds and accelerating force, may disappear.”

This is because the new models launched by leading automakers in recent years are mainly environmentally friendly ones, such as hybrid and battery-electric vehicles.

The golden age

During the 1980s and the early 1990s — the bubble economy period — Japan’s leading automakers competed in launching their now classic sports cars one after another. These days were considered the “golden age” for sports cars in Japan, Current Motor’s division head said.

It was a period that also coincided with the years when Japanese automakers saw remarkable performances in such auto races as the Formula One world championship, with automakers having developed many vehicles with engine performances almost equivalent to those of racing cars.

Accelerating the rise in the prices of Japanese classics is the growing popularity of such models in the United States.

The movie “The Fast and the Furious” (retitled “Wild Speed” in Japan), released in 2001 and featuring Japanese classic cars, has added to the mystique of Japanese classic sports cars.

Meanwhile, the United States has a “25-year rule” that essentially bans the import of any foreign vehicle less than 25 years since its manufacture and which does not meet current safety standards set for American roads. The rule is aimed at bolstering the popularity of new U.S. vehicles.

Recently, however, many of the classic vehicles launched during the “golden age” in Japan’s automobile history have been removed from the list of cars subjected to the rule, thus letting exports of such classic models from Japan increase.

According to the Japan Used Motor Vehicle Exporters Association, exports of used motor vehicles to the U.S. market in 2021 totaled 11,380 units, marking a 4.7-fold increase since 2015.

Yohei Nagai, a director of Toprank Co., a Tokyo-based exporter of used motor vehicles, said, “Japanese classics account for a majority of used motor vehicle exports from Japan to the U.S. market.”

In response to the growing popularity of Japanese classic cars, new types of services have also emerged.

Kinto, a company that manages a fixed-rate subscription program for Toyota cars, launched a service for renting Toyota classic cars in Tokyo this summer.

Inspired by their parents who are fans of Japanese classics while they themselves find a refreshing surprise in how well these classic cars handle, there is a conspicuous number of those in their 20s and 30s who are using this service.