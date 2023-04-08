- ECONOMY
Honda Odyssey to Return to Japan With Made-in-China tag
14:05 JST, April 8, 2023
Honda Motor Co. will release a partially redesigned, China-manufactured Odyssey minivan this winter, the company said.
The carmaker temporarily ceased production of the Odyssey at the end of 2021 following the closure of its Sayama plant in Saitama Prefecture. It will be the first time for Honda to import and sell a China-produced vehicle in Japan.
The company will manufacture models for both China and Japan at the GAC Honda Automobile Co. plant — a joint venture with a local company in Guangzhou, China.
The new model features an updated grille design and enhanced safety features, including automatic braking to reduce damage in the event of a collision. Reservations will be possible from autumn, though the vehicle’s price has yet to determined.
The original Odyssey was introduced in 1994 and proved popular for its spacious interior. The model also help usher in the minivan boom and there had been strong calls for its reintroduction.
