Japan Announces Bid for 2027 ADB Meeting
13:06 JST, May 6, 2024
Tbilisi, Georgia (Jiji Press)—Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Sunday announced a bid to host the 60th annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank in Japan in 2027.
Suzuki made the announcement in a speech on the final day of this year’s ADB annual meeting in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.
He also said Japan will contribute about ¥162 billion to the Asian Development Fund, which provides aid to the ADB’s low-income members.
Japan last hosted an ADB annual meeting in Yokohama, near Tokyo, in 2017.
“In the hope that the ADB will continue playing a major role in the prosperity of the region, we want to bring (the 2027 meeting) to Japan,” Suzuki said.
During this year’s annual meeting, participants had quadrennial discussions to secure financial resources for the ADF.
This time, they agreed that a total of $5 billion will be secured for the four years from 2025, half of which will be put up by the ADB members. With the 162-billion-yen pledge, Japan will be the biggest contributor among the members.
The next annual meeting is scheduled to take place in Milan, Italy, in May 2025.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S., Philippines to Strengthen Nickel Supply Chains; Reduce Reliance on China for Critical Minerals
-
Shinkansen to Have Private Rooms by FY 2026, JR Tokai Announces
-
Survey: 80％ Worried About Recognizing AI as Patent Inventor; Respondents Fear Increase in Unverified Inventions
-
Japan’s Docomo To Sell Contactless Smart Rings; Users Can Make Payments at the Wave of a Hand
-
Japan Top Currency Diplomat: No Comment on Exchange Rate Fluctuations
JN ACCESS RANKING
- China Mutes Memorialization of Reformer Hu Yaobang; Memories Could Spark Critique of Xi Administration
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
- U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
- UNRWA Director Describes Catastrophic Destruction in Gaza; Says Relief Trucks Robbed, ‘People’s Hearts Destroyed’
- JAL Airplane Experiences Radio Malfunction During Flight, Lands Safely By Relying on Light Signals