- WIDER WORLD
Tens of Thousands Rally in Jerusalem for Return of Hostages in Gaza
16:56 JST, November 20, 2023
JERUSALEM — Family members and supporters of around 240 people taken hostage by the Islamist group Hamas appealed to the Israeli government to seek the immediate release of their loved ones after completing a five-day long marching rally which reached Jerusalem on Saturday.
Tens of thousands of people left Tel Aviv on Nov. 14 and walked about 60 kilometers to Jerusalem. In front of the Prime Minister’s Office, the destination of their march, the participants called on the government to secure immediate release of the hostages who were taken from Israel to the Palestinian territory of Gaza on Oct. 7.
A participant, 40, said they wanted to see the smiles of their 9- and 15-year-old nieces as soon as possible. The girls are among the hostages.
