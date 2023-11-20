Home>WORLD>WIDER WORLD
Tens of Thousands Rally in Jerusalem for Return of Hostages in Gaza

Toshiyuki Fukushima/The Yomiuri Shimbun
Family members are appealing for the immediate return of the hostages in front of the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem on Saturday.

By Toshiyuki Fukushima and Shigeki Tao / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondents

16:56 JST, November 20, 2023

JERUSALEM — Family members and supporters of around 240 people taken hostage by the Islamist group Hamas appealed to the Israeli government to seek the immediate release of their loved ones after completing a five-day long marching rally which reached Jerusalem on Saturday.

Tens of thousands of people left Tel Aviv on Nov. 14 and walked about 60 kilometers to Jerusalem. In front of the Prime Minister’s Office, the destination of their march, the participants called on the government to secure immediate release of the hostages who were taken from Israel to the Palestinian territory of Gaza on Oct. 7.

A participant, 40, said they wanted to see the smiles of their 9- and 15-year-old nieces as soon as possible. The girls are among the hostages.

