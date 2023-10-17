Home>WORLD>WIDER WORLD
Japan to Provide $10 Million for Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa

The Japan News

20:08 JST, October 17, 2023

The government will provide $10 million for humanitarian aid to Gaza via international organizations, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Tuesday.

“We firmly condemn the terrorist attacks by Palestinian armed groups, including Hamas, and will continue our diplomatic efforts to improve humanitarian access so that innocent civilians and Palestinian refugees will receive necessary assistance such as food, water and medical care,” Kamikawa said at a press conference.

She also said that she would hold a telephone conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, adding that the ministry would send Tsukasa Uemura, special envoy in charge of Middle East peace, to Egypt, Jordan and Qatar from Tuesday night.

