G20 Ministers Vow to Promote Digital Public Infrastructure
14:45 JST, August 20, 2023
BENGALURU, India (Jiji Press) — Digital economy ministers from the Group of 20 major economies Saturday agreed to work together to promote digital public infrastructure.
At a meeting in Bengaluru, southern India, the ministers also agreed on the importance of reinforcing security in a digital economy.
The ministers reaffirmed the importance of Data Free Flow with Trust, a concept proposed by Japan, Japanese digital minister Taro Kono told reporters after the meeting.
“The recognition is spreading that economic development is difficult without cross-border flows of data,” Kono said.
The G20 ministers did not discuss generative artificial intelligence in depth.
The ministers did not adopt a joint statement as they failed to agree on the wording over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
