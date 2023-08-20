G20 Ministers Vow to Promote Digital Public Infrastructure

Jiji Press

A G20 meeting of digital economy ministers is held in in Bengaluru, southern India, on Saturday.

BENGALURU, India (Jiji Press) — Digital economy ministers from the Group of 20 major economies Saturday agreed to work together to promote digital public infrastructure.

At a meeting in Bengaluru, southern India, the ministers also agreed on the importance of reinforcing security in a digital economy.

The ministers reaffirmed the importance of Data Free Flow with Trust, a concept proposed by Japan, Japanese digital minister Taro Kono told reporters after the meeting.

“The recognition is spreading that economic development is difficult without cross-border flows of data,” Kono said.

The G20 ministers did not discuss generative artificial intelligence in depth.

The ministers did not adopt a joint statement as they failed to agree on the wording over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.