U.S. Deputy Secretary of State to Visit Japan, Mongolia

Washington (Jiji Press)—U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell will visit Japan and Mongolia for five days from Tuesday, the Department of State said.

In his first overseas trip since taking office as deputy secretary in February, Campbell will “underscore the United States’ deep commitment to advancing freedom and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond,” the department said.

In Tokyo, he will meet with senior Japanese government officials to discuss Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s planned visit to the United States in April.

He will attend vice minister-level talks among Japan, the United States and the Philippines on Thursday to prepare for the first trilateral summit to be held during Kishida’s U.S. trip.