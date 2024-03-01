- US & Canada
Hagerty Claims Trump Tried to Boost Japan Ties
17:33 JST, March 1, 2024
WASHINGTON (Jiji Press) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump tried to strengthen Japan-U.S. ties while he was in office, a close ally told media organizations including Jiji Press on Thursday.
Trump has “always wanted it to get stronger,” said U.S. Sen. William Hagerty, who served as U.S. ambassador to Japan under Trump.
“We talked about how important the relationship with Japan was to him and is to him,” Hagerty said about a meeting with Trump last week.
