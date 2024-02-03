Fear Not Swifties, Japanese Embassy ‘Can Confidently Speak Now’ That Singer Can Attend Super Bowl After Tokyo Concert

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Taylor Swift waves as she walks with Ed Kelce after the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore.

The Japanese Embassy in D.C. assured Taylor Swift fans that she would be able to make it to the Super Bowl in time on Feb. 12 after a scheduled concert in Tokyo on Saturday night. Media reports swirled as to whether Swift could make it to Las Vegas in time to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, play against the San Francisco 49ers.

The embassy stated that it “can confidently ‘Speak Now’” that the 12-time Grammy-winning singer “should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert. The statement was posted on the embassy’s X account on Friday.

Flying from Tokyo to Las Vegas typically takes 12 hours, and there is 17-hour time difference between the two cities, with Tokyo ahead by a day. Considering the long distance and Swift’s tight schedule, the embassy sought to allay the fear that the singer could make it to the Big Game.