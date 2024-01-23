Donald Trump Cites A-bombs on Japan

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaking during a campaign event in Manchester, N.H., Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.

WASHINGTON (Jiji Press) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump has said in a speech that former President Harry Truman would not have dropped atomic bombs on Japan during World War II had he been worried about being criminally prosecuted for it.

A president should be given immunity, Trump said at a rally in New Hampshire on Saturday. Otherwise, Truman would not have dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Trump argued.