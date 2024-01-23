- US & Canada
Donald Trump Cites A-bombs on Japan
11:07 JST, January 23, 2024
WASHINGTON (Jiji Press) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump has said in a speech that former President Harry Truman would not have dropped atomic bombs on Japan during World War II had he been worried about being criminally prosecuted for it.
A president should be given immunity, Trump said at a rally in New Hampshire on Saturday. Otherwise, Truman would not have dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Trump argued.
