US OKs Potential Sale of Air-Launched Cruise Missiles to Japan -Pentagon

Reuters file photo

Reuters

13:11 JST, August 29, 2023

WASHINGTON(Reuters) – The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles-Extended Range (JASSM-ER) and related equipment to Japan in a deal estimated to be valued at up to $104 million,

the Pentagon said on Monday.

The principal contractor for the long-range, air-launched cruise missiles will be Lockheed Martin, the Pentagon said in a statement.

