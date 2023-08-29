US OKs Potential Sale of Air-Launched Cruise Missiles to Japan -Pentagon

Reuters file photo

WASHINGTON(Reuters) – The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles-Extended Range (JASSM-ER) and related equipment to Japan in a deal estimated to be valued at up to $104 million,

the Pentagon said on Monday.

The principal contractor for the long-range, air-launched cruise missiles will be Lockheed Martin, the Pentagon said in a statement.