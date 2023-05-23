- US & CANADA
U.S. Michelin-starred Restaurant Serves Up Foods from Areas Affected by Japan’s 2011 Earthquake
6:00 JST, May 23, 2023
WASHINGTON — Earlier this month, a high-end Washington restaurant served guests a multicourse meal based around ingredients from the Tohoku region.
Behind the scenes, the Embassy of Japan in the United States has been matching elite U.S. chefs with agricultural producers from areas affected by the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, with the aim of developing sales channels for agricultural, forestry, and fishery products from the region. The embassy’s activities have also provided a fillip for producers in the disaster-stricken area.
On May 4, Ryan Ratino, the owner-chef of Jont — which has two Michelin stars — explained a dish to 16 evening guests. Ratino, 32, described the dish as featuring grilled striped jack topped with sea squirts from Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, which are known for their unique bittersweet taste. The gourmet guests each paid $425, or about ¥58,000, for the meal.
The course also included ocean perch from Iwate Prefecture and amazake sweet fermented rice drink and baby green peaches from Fukushima Prefecture, all foods that are relatively unfamiliar to American diners. After the meal, one guest said it had been a memorable dinner, and praised the chef for his creativity and the way he integrated the Tohoku ingredients.
Since 2021, the embassy has been helping Tohoko food producers meet with local U.S. chefs and retailers during visits to Washington. Additionally, the embassy has approached local government officials to organize tours to the affected areas for non-Japanese chefs, with an eye on communicating the producers’ passion and the background of the foods. The first such tour was held in August last year.
During a visit to three affected prefectures — Iwate, Fukushima, and Miyagi — Ratino visited a sea squirt farm in Ishinomaki and a cattle farm in Morioka and talked with the farmers. The chef said he felt inspired after learning that the food producers share his passion for delivering the best products to customers.
“Our sales dropped due to reputational damage resulting from the quake, so we’d like to use this opportunity to help expand our business overseas,” said Misaki Tanida, 28, an employee at Horaiya Honten Co. in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture. Ratino used Horaiya’s amazake sweet fermented rice drink in the Washington diners’ desserts.
Prior to the 2011 accident at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant in Fukushima Prefecture, almost 80% of Ishinomaki’s sea squirts were exported to South Korea. However, sales collapsed after the South Korean government banned seafood imports from Japan.
Takayuki Atsumi, 40, a sea squirt fisherman, said, “Expanding sales channels is a critical issue for us, so we’re very happy [about this new opportunity].
Ratino, who is already dreaming up new menus, said he plans to visit the Tohoku region again.
"WORLD" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
African Union Chair Expresses Hope for Easing U.S.-China Tension at G7 Summit
-
Movie Nicknamed ‘Chinese Top Gun’ Delights China Moviegoers
-
Sake Makers Creating New Brews to Boost Market Share in U.S.
-
China Works to Control Narrative in 15 Years Since Deadly Sichuan Quake
-
U.S. President Joe Biden Announces 2024 Reelection Bid
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
- Japan Coffee Shop Serves Joy in Form of 3D Latte Art
- Shohei Ohtani, the Second Player in MLB History to Record 500 Career Strikeouts and Hit at least 100 Home Runs
- Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Chiba Prefecture
- Strong Earthquake Rocks Chiba, Tokyo