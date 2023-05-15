- US & CANADA
New York City’s Japan Parade Showcases Japanese Culture
15:27 JST, May 15, 2023
NEW YORK — The second annual Japan Parade that celebrates Japanese culture was held in Manhattan on Saturday.
Approximately 2,500 people from about 90 groups, including Yosakoi dancers and wadaiko Japanese drummers, marched down a 1-kilometer street along Central Park, inviting applause and cheers from tens of thousands of onlookers.
The parade was inaugurated last year to mark the 150th anniversary of the visit to the United States of the Japanese diplomatic mission led by statesman Tomomi Iwakura in 1872.
An associate professor and New York resident, 43, participated in the parade while dressed in the colorful attire of the Heian period (794 – late 12th century). “Audience response to the parade was positive so it helped to promote Japanese culture,” she said.
There were also stalls selling Japanese food such as ramen and okonomiyaki set up in the area.
"WORLD" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
EU Foreign Policy Chief: Unacceptable for China to Give Russia Military Support
-
Movie Nicknamed ‘Chinese Top Gun’ Delights China Moviegoers
-
China Creates Videos of Military Prowess to Intimidate Taiwan
-
Russians Flock to Bali to Avoid Military Call-up
-
Sake Makers Creating New Brews to Boost Market Share in U.S.
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Coffee Shop Serves Joy in Form of 3D Latte Art
- Shohei Ohtani, the Second Player in MLB History to Record 500 Career Strikeouts and Hit at least 100 Home Runs
- EU Foreign Policy Chief: Unacceptable for China to Give Russia Military Support
- Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Chiba Prefecture
- Tokyo bookstore starts 24-hour operations