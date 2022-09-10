Biden plans to attend funeral for U.K. queen

Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden gestures to the media before boarding Air Force One as he departs for Columbus, Ohio, from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Friday.

WASHINGTON (AFP-Jiji) — U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday that he will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in Britain.

“I don’t know the details yet, but I’ll be going,” he told reporters.

The date of the funeral has not been confirmed, but it is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19.

Biden said he had not yet spoken to the queen’s son, King Charles III.

“I know him … I did not call him,” he said.

Biden spoke to media before boarding Air Force One at Columbus International Airport in Ohio, where he had been giving a speech.