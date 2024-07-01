Home>World>Asia-Pacific

Japanese Business Executive Detained in Myanmar

Reuters file photo
Military personnel participates in a parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw on March 27, 2021.

Jiji Press

11:44 JST, July 1, 2024

Bangkok (Jiji Press)—Myanmar’s military regime said Sunday that it has detained several people, including Japanese business executive Hiroshi Kasamatsu, for alleged law violations over rice sale.

The military regime said Kasamatsu and local supermarket officials allegedly sold rice at prices higher than levels set by authorities.

Kasamatsu is an executive at Aeon Orange Co., a supermarket joint venture set up by Japanese retailer Aeon Co. and a Myanmar company in 2016.

In Myanmar, rice prices have been soaring due to economic turmoil since a military coup in 2021. The Myanmar military has strengthened its control over rice prices through crackdowns on illegal practices.

