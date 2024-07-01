Japanese Business Executive Detained in Myanmar
11:44 JST, July 1, 2024
Bangkok (Jiji Press)—Myanmar’s military regime said Sunday that it has detained several people, including Japanese business executive Hiroshi Kasamatsu, for alleged law violations over rice sale.
The military regime said Kasamatsu and local supermarket officials allegedly sold rice at prices higher than levels set by authorities.
Kasamatsu is an executive at Aeon Orange Co., a supermarket joint venture set up by Japanese retailer Aeon Co. and a Myanmar company in 2016.
In Myanmar, rice prices have been soaring due to economic turmoil since a military coup in 2021. The Myanmar military has strengthened its control over rice prices through crackdowns on illegal practices.
