North Korean Rocket Explodes Seconds After Liftoff; Projectile Likely Ballistic Missile
16:27 JST, May 28, 2024
DANDONG, China — A projectile launched by North Korea that was likely a ballistic missile exploded soon after liftoff on Monday evening. The explosion in the air was seen from Dandong, a city in Liaoning Province, China.
Shortly after 9:40 p.m. (10:40 p.m. Japan time), a red light in the air was observed in the direction of Tongchang-ri, a North Korean area about 60 kilometers southeast from Dandong. The Sohae Satellite Launching Station is in Tongchang-ri.
The projectile ascended slowly before bursting into a fire ball seconds later, in what appeared to be an explosion.
