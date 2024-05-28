North Korean Rocket Explodes Seconds After Liftoff; Projectile Likely Ballistic Missile

Ichiro Ohara / The Yomiuri Shimbun

A projectile launched from North Korea that appears to have exploded, seen from Dandong, a Chinese city near the China-North Korea border, on Monday evening

DANDONG, China — A projectile launched by North Korea that was likely a ballistic missile exploded soon after liftoff on Monday evening. The explosion in the air was seen from Dandong, a city in Liaoning Province, China.

Shortly after 9:40 p.m. (10:40 p.m. Japan time), a red light in the air was observed in the direction of Tongchang-ri, a North Korean area about 60 kilometers southeast from Dandong. The Sohae Satellite Launching Station is in Tongchang-ri.

The projectile ascended slowly before bursting into a fire ball seconds later, in what appeared to be an explosion.