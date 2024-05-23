Japan Protests China Envoy’s Remarks
11:45 JST, May 23, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan has lodged a strong protest against a remark by the Chinese ambassador to the country over Tokyo’s possible involvement in the situation in Taiwan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Wednesday.
Ambassador Wu Jianghao’s remark, that Japanese people will be dragged into the flames if Japan gets involved in any attempt to divide China, was extremely inappropriate, Hayashi told a press conference.
“We expect a peaceful resolution through dialogue” regarding the Taiwan issue, Hayashi said, adding that Japan will seize every opportunity to strongly urge the Chinese side to handle the situation in such a manner
Wu made the remark Monday, when he argued that the attendance of Japanese lawmakers at an inaugural ceremony for Taiwan’s new leader Lai Ching-te sent an extremely wrong political signal.
