Japan, China, S. Korea Plan Trilateral Summit; Meeting to be in ROK, Likely in Late May

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

From left: Then South Korean President Moon Jae-in, then Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a joint press conference in December 2019.

Japan, China and South Korea have made final arrangements to hold a trilateral summit meeting in South Korea in late May, likely on May 26-27. It will be the first such meeting in nearly four and a half years, since a December 2019 meeting in the Chinese city of Chengdu.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who will chair the meeting, are expected to discuss regional affairs, including North Korea, and economic cooperation.

At a trilateral meeting in November in South Korea, the countries’ foreign ministers confirmed their cooperation toward holding a Japan-China-South Korea summit at an early stage.