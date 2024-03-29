Summer Sonic Music Festival to Be Held Also in Thailand

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (JAPAN ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)

Fans raise their hands as they attend a live performance by a Japanese indie band at the Summer Sonic 2009 music festival in Chiba, near Tokyo August 7, 2009.

BANGKOK (Jiji Press) — Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has said that this year’s Summer Sonic, one of the biggest Japanese music festivals, will be held in August also in Thailand, not only in Japan.

Announcing the first Summer Sonic festival to be held outside Japan, Srettha told a press conference Wednesday that he wants to make Thailand a place where global events are held.

Summer Sonic Bangkok 2024 will take place in the Thai capital from Aug. 24 to 25, with more than 20 artists and bands from Thailand and overseas set to perform, according to the prime minister’s office. The Summer Sonic website said Japanese pop duo Yoasobi is among the planned performers.

The press conference was also attended by Creativeman Productions Co. President Naoki Shimizu, who founded the annual music festival, and a minister at the Japanese Embassy in Bangkok.

Srettha said he hopes to make Thailand an important place for music circles around the world, stressing that his country’s tourist industry will develop thanks to Summer Sonic Bangkok 2024.