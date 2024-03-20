Japan Concerned about Hong Kong’s Tough Security Bill
16:44 JST, March 20, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan on Wednesday expressed its serious concern about the tough national security bill that Hong Kong lawmakers passed the previous day.
Japan “reiterates its grave concern” because the passage of the bill “will further undermine the confidence in the ‘One country, two systems’ framework,” said a statement by Foreign Ministry Press Secretary Maki Kobayashi.
“It is the long-standing position of Japan to attach great importance to upholding a free and open system and ensuring the democratic and stable development of Hong Kong,” the statement said.
Japan will “call on China and Hong Kong authorities … to ensure that activities and rights of Japanese nationals and companies in Hong Kong, with which Japan maintains close economic ties, continue to be respected and protected in the same manner as before,” the statement added.
