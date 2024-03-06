Li Qiang, Chinese Premier, Misspeaks Several Times in His First Address of Report on Work of Government

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Premier Li Qiang, right, chats with President Xi Jinping after his address of the Report on the Work of the Government at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday.

BEIJING — Chinese Premier Li Qiang appeared restless, repeatedly touched things on his desk and misspoke several times during his first Report on the Work of the Government address at the National People’s Congress on Tuesday.

At one point, Li, who took office last year, continued to read the report while the audience was applauding, causing some participants to chuckle.

Li is one of President Xi Jinping’s closest aides. The audience burst into applause when Li said at the end of his report, “Let us strive to build a great country and advance national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization.”

Xi then softened his expression and chatted with Li.