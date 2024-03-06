- Asia-Pacific
Li Qiang, Chinese Premier, Misspeaks Several Times in His First Address of Report on Work of Government
16:08 JST, March 6, 2024
BEIJING — Chinese Premier Li Qiang appeared restless, repeatedly touched things on his desk and misspoke several times during his first Report on the Work of the Government address at the National People’s Congress on Tuesday.
At one point, Li, who took office last year, continued to read the report while the audience was applauding, causing some participants to chuckle.
Li is one of President Xi Jinping’s closest aides. The audience burst into applause when Li said at the end of his report, “Let us strive to build a great country and advance national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization.”
Xi then softened his expression and chatted with Li.
