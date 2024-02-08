S. Korea’s Yoon Praises Kishida as Honest Leader

South Korea Presidential Office via AP

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks at the presidential office in Seoul on Sunday, in this photo provided on Wednesday.

SEOUL (Jiji Press) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as an honest and trustworthy leader and said that bilateral relations are improving.

Yoon told South Korea’s public broadcaster KBS in an interview that Kishida is the leader he has met the most and that he got the impression that the prime minister is a very honest and sincere politician. Kishida is a leader who always keeps agreements and promises, Yoon added.

To settle claims against Japanese companies by wartime Korean laborers, Yoon expressed hopes for cooperation from many business people from both countries who wish to stabilize bilateral relations.

In March last year, the Yoon administration said a government-affiliated foundation would pay compensation to South Korean plaintiffs who have won lawsuits against Japanese firms over wartime labor. The compensation plan is expected to be financed by corporate donations.

Regardless of the court rulings, South Korea’s relations with Japan have been restored and are moving toward the future, Yoon said.