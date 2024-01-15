- Asia-Pacific
N. Korea Says Ballistic Missile Test Launch Successful
9:57 JST, January 15, 2024
Seoul (Jiji Press)—North Korea successfully test-fired an intermediate-range solid-fuel ballistic missile mounted with a hypersonic warhead Sunday, North Korean state media said Monday.
The test was carried out to check the gliding and maneuvering characteristics of the warhead and the reliability of new solid-fuel engines, the Korean Central News Agency said.
“The test-fire never affected the security of any neighboring country and had nothing to do with the regional situation,” the KCNA said.
The South Korean military said Sunday that Pyongyang launched a suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan that traveled about 1,000 kilometers.
The Japanese Defense Ministry said that the North Korean missile traveled at least 500 kilometers with an altitude of some 50 kilometers or higher.
