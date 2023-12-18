Japan Proposes EV Dialogue with Thailand

Pool photo via AP

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, shakes hands with Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin at the start of their bilateral meeting in Tokyo on Sunday.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday proposed the establishment of a dialogue framework with Thailand to help the Southeast Asian nation’s automobile industry maintain and strengthen its competitiveness in electric vehicles and other next-generation automobiles.

He made the proposal at a meeting in Tokyo with Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

The Thai leader responded by saying that he will consider the overture.

Kishida and Srettha instructed relevant government agencies of their respective countries to accelerate necessary coordination.

Srettha expressed his readiness to support the activities of Japanese automobile-related companies operating in Thailand.

Kishida held a separate meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. the same day.

They affirmed cooperation to help Japan and the Philippines conclude negotiations early on a bilateral reciprocal access agreement, which will simplify procedures for visits by Japanese Self-Defense Forces personnel and Philippine troops to each other’s country.

They also agreed to work together to reinforce cooperation between the coast guards of the two countries.

Srettha and Marcos are visiting Tokyo to attend a three-day special summit through Monday between Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to mark 50 years of their friendly and cooperative relations.