- ASIA-PACIFIC
Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Kim Ju Ae May Be His Heir, South Korea Suspects; North Korea Reportedly Calls Her ‘Female General’
16:30 JST, December 5, 2023
SEOUL — South Korea is looking into whether the daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is being groomed to succeed him, South Korean National Security Advisor Cho Tae-yong has said.
Cho spoke on a KBS television program on Sunday, making what was seen as unusually candid statements for a high-ranking government official.
Given Kim’s relatively young age, and reports that his daughter Ju Ae has an elder brother, some were doubtful that she was Kim’s heir apparent. Cho said he is not 100% sure that Ju Ae is Kim’s successor, but the information gathered has reached a stage where they need to verify whether she is.
Ju Ae appeared in public for the first time in November 2022. She is said to be the second child of Kim and his wife, Ri Sol Ju.
Cho’s statement followed a recent development involving Ju Ae, in which the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Friday released photographs showing Kim and his daughter attending an event at the North Korean Army’s air force headquarters on Thursday.
The photographs showed both of them wearing leather jackets and sunglasses. Ju Ae was standing in front of her father.
She had previously been referred to in various ways, including “Beloved Child.” But Radio Free Asia, a U.S. government-affiliated broadcaster, has reported that Ju Ae was called the “Morning Star of Korea” and a “female general” at lectures organized after the launch of a reconnaissance satellite on Nov. 21.
"WORLD" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Israeli Families Demand Release of Hostages of Hamas; Worried About Crossfire
-
New Delhi Presses Firms in Japan, South Korea to Set Up Semiconductor Firms in India
-
Japanese, Chinese, South Korean Foreign Ministers to Work Toward Summit
-
Japan’s Kishida, South Korea’s Yoon Confirm to Cooperate Against N. Korea in San Francisco
-
Mao Zedong Statue Disappears from Chinese City; Removal Possibly Directed by Authorities
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Exports of Nishikigoi Carp to China Halted; Permits for Japanese Aquaculture Facilities By China Have Expired
- Japan April-Sept. Current Account Surplus Hits Record High
- Japan 2023 Food Exports Reach 1 Tril. Yen at Record Pace
- 69.7 Bil. Yen in COVID-19 Loans to Small Businesses Uncollectible
- AI-generated Child Porn Floods Japan-based Website (Update 1)