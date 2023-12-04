- ASIA-PACIFIC
North Korea Begins Spy Satellite Mission Work
14:59 JST, December 4, 2023
SEOUL — North Korea on Saturday began operations for its Malligyong-1 reconnaissance satellite from an office in its military satellite control center in Pyongyang, state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday.
It is assumed the report was aimed at stressing that the spy satellite, which was launched Nov. 21, had begun official operations.
According to the KCNA, the operating office will perform its missions as “an independent military intelligence organization.”
Photos and other information received from the satellite are initially reported to the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea. These data are then provided — based on the commission’s instructions — to “major military units” and the general bureau of reconnaissance.
North Korea’s defense ministry said “the war deterrence of the DPRK [North Korea] would assume more perfect military posture.”
Pyongyang has already announced that photos taken by the satellite — including those of U.S. bases in Japan and South Korea — have been shown to leader Kim Jong Un.
In South Korea, some experts questioned the satellite’s capabilities, noting that the resolution of the satellite images may be low.
"WORLD" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Israeli Families Demand Release of Hostages of Hamas; Worried About Crossfire
-
New Delhi Presses Firms in Japan, South Korea to Set Up Semiconductor Firms in India
-
Japanese, Chinese, South Korean Foreign Ministers to Work Toward Summit
-
Japan, ASEAN to Strengthen Ties for Decarbonization in Bid to Boost Economic Growth
-
Japan’s Kishida, South Korea’s Yoon Confirm to Cooperate Against N. Korea in San Francisco
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Ueda: Japan Increasingly Likely to Hit Inflation Target
- Exports of Nishikigoi Carp to China Halted; Permits for Japanese Aquaculture Facilities By China Have Expired
- Japan April-Sept. Current Account Surplus Hits Record High
- Food, Beverage Price Hikes Show Signs of Easing; Fuel Prices, Consumer Frugality Slowing Down Price Rises
- Japan 2023 Food Exports Reach 1 Tril. Yen at Record Pace