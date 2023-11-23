- ASIA-PACIFIC
Seoul High Court Orders Japan to Pay Compensation for Comfort Women (Update 1)
17:25 JST, November 23, 2023
SEOUL (Jiji Press) — The Seoul High Court on Thursday overturned a lower court ruling and ordered the Japanese government to pay 200 million won, or about ¥23 million, each in compensation to former “comfort woman” Lee Yong-soo and others.
The high court’s decision came despite the Japanese government’s position that the lawsuit should be dismissed under the principle of sovereign immunity under international law, or the principle that sovereign nations are not subject to the jurisdiction of other countries.
Lee and 15 other plaintiffs filed the lawsuit in 2016, seeking an exception to this principle. In April 2021, the Seoul Central District Court dismissed the lawsuit, noting that if sovereign immunity is ignored, a diplomatic conflict would be inevitable.
The district court also upheld the validity of a 2015 Japan-South Korea agreement to finally and irreversibly resolve the issue of comfort women, or Korean prostitutes for Japanese troops before and during World War II.
In a separate comfort women case, the same district court ordered the Japanese government to pay compensation in January 2021. This ruling later became final because the government did not appeal to a higher court. However, the government has not complied with the compensation order.
"WORLD" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Israeli Families Demand Release of Hostages of Hamas; Worried About Crossfire
-
Japanese Dad Laments Israeli Army Son’s Involvement in War
-
Peruvians of Japanese Descent Eagerly Await Princess Kako’s Visit
-
Japan-Backed Restoration of Angkor Wat Causeway Completed
-
Taiwan’s TPP Leader Proposes Regular Meetings with Japan, U.S.; Desires Easing of Political Confrontations with China
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s 10-year JGB Yield Hits New Decade High Ahead of BOJ Meeting
- Gov. Ueda Says BOJ to Continue Monetary Easing ‘Patiently’; Sustainable Price Rises ‘Not Yet’ Clearly Foreseen (UPDATE 1)
- Yen Slides as BOJ Largely Stands Pat but Tweaks Yield Cap
- Stimulus Package Set to Drive Greater Govt Borrowing; Likely Effectiveness Called into Question
- BOJ To Allow Long-Term Interest Rates to Rise Above 1% with Revision to JGB Yield Curve Control (UPDATE 1)