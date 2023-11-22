- ASIA-PACIFIC
Japanese Schools in Malaysia Receive Bomb Threats
15:06 JST, November 22, 2023
KUALA LUMPUR (Jiji Press)—Two Japanese schools in Malaysia have received emails threatening to blow them up, it was learned.
The emails were sent to the schools in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur and Penang in the northern part of the country on Tuesday.
Local police searched the schools after evacuating students, but found no explosives.
According to Malaysia’s state-run news agency Bernama, such emails were sent to a total of 19 schools on the Malay Peninsula, including the Japanese schools. Suspicious items such as explosives were not found at any of the schools.
As the text in the emails was the same as that in a bomb threat sent to a school in Jamaica earlier this month, police are investigating any possible links between the incidents in the Southeast Asian and Caribbean nations.
