- ASIA-PACIFIC
S. Korea: Pyongyang May Launch Third Military Reconnaissance Satellite by Nov. 30
12:57 JST, November 20, 2023
SEOUL — South Korean National Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said Sunday that North Korea may launch its third military reconnaissance satellite by the end of this month.
Shin told a KBS television program that the United States and South Korea are jointly monitoring Pyongyang’s preparations for a satellite launch.
“I suspect [North Korea] will launch a satellite within a week, or by Nov. 30 at the latest,” he said.
Shin provided no details, but said, “It would take a week” to put a rocket on the launch pad and inject liquid fuel at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in Tongchang-ri, northwestern North Korea.
"WORLD" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Israeli Families Demand Release of Hostages of Hamas; Worried About Crossfire
-
Japanese Dad Laments Israeli Army Son’s Involvement in War
-
Peruvians of Japanese Descent Eagerly Await Princess Kako’s Visit
-
China Detains Chinese Employee Involved in Rare Metals at Japan Trading Company
-
Japan-Backed Restoration of Angkor Wat Causeway Completed
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s 10-year JGB Yield Hits New Decade High Ahead of BOJ Meeting
- Gov. Ueda Says BOJ to Continue Monetary Easing ‘Patiently’; Sustainable Price Rises ‘Not Yet’ Clearly Foreseen (UPDATE 1)
- Yen Slides as BOJ Largely Stands Pat but Tweaks Yield Cap
- BOJ To Allow Long-Term Interest Rates to Rise Above 1% with Revision to JGB Yield Curve Control (UPDATE 1)
- Staff-free Stores Continue to Multiply, Broaden Offerings Despite Pandemic’s End