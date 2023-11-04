- ASIA-PACIFIC
Taiwan’s TPP Leader Proposes Regular Meetings with Japan, U.S.; Desires Easing of Political Confrontations with China
7:00 JST, November 4, 2023
TAIPEI — Taiwan People’s Party leader Ko Wen-je, who will run in the Taiwan presidential election in January, has proposed regular security talks among senior officials from Japan, Taiwan and the United States regarding the Taiwan Strait, due to China’s military intimidation.
During an exclusive interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun held in the suburbs of Taipei on Wednesday, the former Taipei mayor also expressed his desire to ease political confrontations with China by promoting dialogue and exchange in the areas of culture, sport and economics.
Referring to Japan’s use of the Taiwan Strait for maritime transport, Ko, 64, said: “Taiwan has become increasingly important for Japan. We need to exchange information [on the security front].”
Ko underlined the need for frequent security talks between Japan, Taiwan and the United States as well as for cooperation in the field of diplomacy. He said Taiwan would seek Japan’s cooperation in its goal of joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Regarding Taiwan’s relations with China, which have become increasingly contentious under the Tsai Ing-wen administration, Ko said: “We should start exchanges in areas where there are no disputes. Political issues come last.”
At the same time, Ko said Taiwan would simultaneously enhance defense capabilities by saying, “Communication with China is premised on Taiwan having sufficient defense capabilities.”
"WORLD" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
North Korea Reinforces Border with China, Tightens Control to Prevent Defections that Could Threaten Kim Jong Un’s Rule
-
Palestinian Envoy Calls for Ceasefire for Both Hamas, Israel
-
Park Geun-hye, Former South Korean President, Details ‘Comfort Women’ Deal with Japan in Serialized Memoirs
-
Japanese Dad Laments Israeli Army Son’s Involvement in War
-
China Detains Chinese Employee Involved in Rare Metals at Japan Trading Company
JN ACCESS RANKING
- 11 Japan Banks Hit By Glitch in Data Communication System; At Least 1.4 Million Interbank Money Transfers Affected (Update 1)
- Claudia Goldin Wins 2023 Nobel Economics Prize
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- Japan Biz Failures Hit 8-Year High in April-September
- 51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane