Top Japan Spokesperson Mourns Li Keqiang’s Death, Saying Previous Chinese Premier ‘Played Important Role’ in China-Japan Ties

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Then Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, left, shakes hands with then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo in May 2018.

Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who died on Friday, is remembered for his visit to Japan in 2018. At the time, he was the first Chinese premier to visit the country in eight years.

His visit was reciprocated with then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visiting China.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno mourned Li’s death at a press conference Friday morning.

“He played an important role in bilateral relations between Japan and China,” Matsuno said. “I sincerely pray for the repose of his soul.”