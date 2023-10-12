TikTok Opens ‘creator House’ in Bangkok

TikTok, a popular video-sharing social media platform, has opened its first Southeast Asian “creator house” in Bangkok to help Thai content creators “unleash their power of creativity,” its executives said.

The “Creator House by TikTok,” located on the fourth floor of Siam Paragon shopping mall, is equipped with the tools necessary for content creators.

It is aimed at maintaining continued growth for the community of TikTok creators, the executives said.

TikTok’s head of operations in Thailand, Pisit Rojlertjanya, said that the social media platform’s aim is to strengthen the community of TikTok content creators.

“The Creator House by TikTok is meant to serve as a center for content creators. They can use this space to hone their skills and unlock the potential of their creativity,” he said.

Pisit also pointed to increased opportunities for content creators to earn more income.

The executive said the launch of a Creator House by TikTok in Thailand confirmed TikTok’s commitment to providing new experiences and unlocking new opportunities for content creators and TikTok users.

“We still focus on fun as the heart of the platform,” he added.

A creator house — also known as a “content house” or “collab house” — is a residential property mainly used by internet celebrities, social media influencers, or content creators to create content for social media platforms, such as YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. Creator houses are intended to provide a fertile ground for influencers to help provide content for their viewers, in addition to helping grow their profile and brand through collaborations with other members of the house.

TikTok, owned by ByteDance of China, has gained huge global popularity since its release in September 2016. The platform has more than 40 million users in Thailand. About 60% of them are women and 40% are men, according to ByteDance data.