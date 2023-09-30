- ASIA-PACIFIC
China’s National Day Holiday Sees Tourists Flock to Japan; Full Flights Despite Treated Water Release Concerns
12:08 JST, September 30, 2023
BEIJING — The weeklong National Day holiday began in China on Friday, with many people flocking to airports and tourist attractions.
Despite concerns over the impact on tourism following the release of treated water into the ocean at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, flights to Japan were almost fully booked. Japan remains a popular destination among Chinese holidaymakers.
China’s Transport Ministry estimated that a total of 2.05 billion journeys will be made during this period, which will last through Oct. 6. This is the first National Day holiday period since the lifting of the country’s zero-COVID policy.
According to search giant Baidu, which analyzed reservations, Japan is one of the most popular travel destinations.
At the Beijing Capital International Airport, travelers were in a long queue to check in for flights to Japan.
“A friend of mine living in Japan didn’t seem to be so worried about it,” a Beijing resident in his 30s said, referring to the release of treated water. Ahead of his first trip to Japan in four years, he added, “I’m looking forward to enjoying my first visit to Japan in a while.”
