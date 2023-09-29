- ASIA-PACIFIC
South Korean President Invites Korean Victims of Atomic Bombings to Meeting in Seoul
20:49 JST, September 29, 2023
SEOUL — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday invited Korean survivors of the 1945 atomic bombing and their children living in Japan to a meeting in Seoul.
The invitation marks the first time that Seoul has asked compatriots who were victims of the atomic bombings to visit.
“I hope that your visit to Seoul will comfort everyone in your sorrows,” Yoon said. “We will develop relations with Japan in a future-oriented manner and do our best for our compatriots.”
People from the Korean Peninsula were also among victims of the atomic bombings. In May of this year, Yoon became the first sitting South Korean president to visit a monument for the Korean victims of the atomic bombing at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima.
"WORLD" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Exclusive: Beijing Instructs Chinese EV Makers to Use Domestically Produced Electronic Parts
-
China Creates Map Proclaiming Disputed Areas its Territory as Neighbors Protest
-
ASEAN Countries Meet Amid Concerns over China
-
U.S. Defense Dept’s New Website: Western Japan a ‘Hot Spot’ for UFO Sightings
-
Russia Celebrates Day of WWII Victory over Japan
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Small- and Medium-sized Companies in Japan Struggle to Reduce Emissions
- Japan’s Core Machinery Orders Fall 1.1％ in July