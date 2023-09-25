- ASIA-PACIFIC
China Says It Took ‘Necessary Measures’ to Drive Away Philippine Vessel in South China Sea
16:58 JST, September 25, 2023
BEIJING, Sept 25 (Reuters) – China’s coast guard took necessary measures in accordance with law to block and drive away a Philippine vessel in a disputed area of the South China Sea, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.
Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the comments after the Philippines on Sunday accused China of installing a “floating barrier” in part of the Scarborough Shoal, saying it prevented Filipinos from entering and fishing in the area.
China claims 90% of the South China Sea, overlapping with the exclusive economic zones of Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and the Philippines. Beijing seized the Scarborough Shoal in 2012 and forced fishermen from the Philippines to travel further for smaller catches.
"WORLD" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Chinese Song Streamed Billions of Times for ‘Satirical’ Vibe
-
Exclusive: Beijing Instructs Chinese EV Makers to Use Domestically Produced Electronic Parts
-
China Creates Map Proclaiming Disputed Areas its Territory as Neighbors Protest
-
ASEAN Countries Meet Amid Concerns over China
-
Crank Callers from China Say They Dialed Japan Just for Kicks or To Kill Time
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Average Gas Price in Japan Climbs to Record High; Pump Price Up for 15th Week in a Row
- Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
- Small- and Medium-sized Companies in Japan Struggle to Reduce Emissions
- BOJ Gov. Ueda Adopts Patient Approach to Guide Monetary Policy
- Japan’s Core Machinery Orders Fall 1.1％ in July