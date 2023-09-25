China Says It Took ‘Necessary Measures’ to Drive Away Philippine Vessel in South China Sea

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

BEIJING, Sept 25 (Reuters) – China’s coast guard took necessary measures in accordance with law to block and drive away a Philippine vessel in a disputed area of the South China Sea, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the comments after the Philippines on Sunday accused China of installing a “floating barrier” in part of the Scarborough Shoal, saying it prevented Filipinos from entering and fishing in the area.

China claims 90% of the South China Sea, overlapping with the exclusive economic zones of Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and the Philippines. Beijing seized the Scarborough Shoal in 2012 and forced fishermen from the Philippines to travel further for smaller catches.