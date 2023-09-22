- ASIA-PACIFIC
China Withdraws East China Sea Rig Movement Plan That Might Have Been in Japan’s EEZ
11:42 JST, September 22, 2023
BEIJING — China’s Maritime Safety Administration on Thursday withdrew an earlier announcement that equipment used for extracting resources such as natural gas would be moved within the East China Sea.
The navigational warning initially issued by the administration stated ships were to tow rigs to another location in the East China Sea from Thursday evening through Saturday evening. According to Japanese government sources, this location was on Japan’s side of the Japan-China median line in waters northeast of the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture.
Japan’s government had lodged a protest with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels because the intended destination likely falls inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.
“The intended destination was a location that ordinarily would be unthinkable,” a Japanese government official said. “If that announcement hadn’t been withdrawn, an extremely serious situation could have developed.”
"WORLD" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Stones, Eggs Thrown at Japanese Schools in China
-
Chinese Song Streamed Billions of Times for ‘Satirical’ Vibe
-
Exclusive: Beijing Instructs Chinese EV Makers to Use Domestically Produced Electronic Parts
-
China Creates Map Proclaiming Disputed Areas its Territory as Neighbors Protest
-
ASEAN Countries Meet Amid Concerns over China
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Average Gas Price in Japan Climbs to Record High; Pump Price Up for 15th Week in a Row
- Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
- Small- and Medium-sized Companies in Japan Struggle to Reduce Emissions
- BOJ Gov. Ueda Adopts Patient Approach to Guide Monetary Policy
- International Discussions to Begin on E-fuel Rules with Japan in Lead