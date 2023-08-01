China’s Gallium, Germanium Export Controls Come into Effect

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

BEIJING — China’s restriction on exports of mineral resources associated with gallium and germanium, two rare metals used in the manufacture of items such as advanced semiconductors, went into effect Tuesday.

The retaliatory move came amid Japanese and U.S. export restrictions on semiconductor-related goods to China.

Beijing’s measure means firms in China are not allowed to export products related to these metals to entities overseas without securing permission from Chinese authorities.

Concerns are arising over the impact on Japanese firms, so attention is being paid to the extent that China will enforce these restrictions.

A Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson said: “Gallium and germanium-related items can be used for both military and civilian purposes. Export control on gallium and germanium-related items is international customary practice.”