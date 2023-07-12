IAEA Chief Briefs Cook Islands PM on Japan’s Discharge Plan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi speaks at a press conference in Tokyo on July 7.

JAKARTA — International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi briefed Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown on the findings of the IAEA’s safety review of Japan’s plan to discharge treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean.

Grossi discussed the IAEA report with Brown during his visit to the Cook Islands on Monday.

Grossi suggested a policy to maintain regular dialogue between the IAEA and Pacific island nations.