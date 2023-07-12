- ASIA-PACIFIC
IAEA Chief Briefs Cook Islands PM on Japan’s Discharge Plan
13:53 JST, July 12, 2023
JAKARTA — International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi briefed Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown on the findings of the IAEA’s safety review of Japan’s plan to discharge treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean.
Grossi discussed the IAEA report with Brown during his visit to the Cook Islands on Monday.
Grossi suggested a policy to maintain regular dialogue between the IAEA and Pacific island nations.
