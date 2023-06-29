- ASIA-PACIFIC
N. Korea Institute Criticizes Symposium on Abduction Issue
15:53 JST, June 29, 2023
SEOUL — An institute under the North Korean Foreign Ministry has issued commentary criticizing Japan and other nations for planning to cohost a U.N. symposium on North Korea’s abductions of Japanese nationals.
The Institute for Japan Studies, a body under North Korea’s Foreign Ministry, released an article about the abduction issue on Tuesday.
Ri Pyong Dok, a researcher at the institute, reiterated North Korea’s previous claim in the article that the abduction issue “has been completely, finally and irreversibly settled thanks to our magnanimity and sincere efforts.”
Continuing to raise the issue is “little short of denying the stand of the Japanese chief executive who doesn’t miss an opportunity to say that he hopes for the ‘Japan-DPRK summit without preconditions,’” Ri said in the commentary.
The online symposium was set to be cohosted by Japan, Australia, South Korea, the United States and the European Union on Thursday.
Matsuno fires back
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno criticized North Korea at a press conference Wednesday, saying it was “totally unacceptable” for Pyongyang to criticize the holding of a U.N. symposium on the abduction of Japanese nationals and to suggest that the abduction issue had been resolved.
“The abductions are a human rights issue that must be resolved immediately. There is not a moment to lose, given the aging of the victims’ families and the time constraints involved,” he said.
"WORLD" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge
-
Students From Chinese Military-Linked Universities Studied in Japan, Raising Weapons-Tech Worries
-
N. Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Said to Suffer from Insomnia, Weigh over 140 Kg
-
Hong Kong Government Moves to Block Protest Song on Internet Platforms
-
North Korean Satellite Chasing Two Objectives
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge
- Xi Makes First Remarks on Ryukyus, Mentioning China’s ‘Deep Exchange’ with Okinawa
- Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
- Japan to Offer 4th-Generation Japanese Descendants Long-term Resident Status