- ASIA-PACIFIC
Poll Finds Public in Japan, Korea Believe Relations Improving
11:22 JST, June 15, 2023
The number of people who believe relations between Japan and South Korea are “good” has risen sharply, according to a recent survey.
The opinion poll, jointly conducted by The Yomiuri Shimbun and South Korean newspaper Hankook Ilbo, showed a considerable increase on the previous survey, with 45% of those polled in Japan believing relations were “good” (up from 17% in the 2022 survey), while 43% of respondents South Korea thought the same (up from 17% in the previous poll).
The results suggests that government-level moves to improve ties following the Japan-Korea summit in March have impacted public perception in both countries.
In Japan, respondents who answered “good” exceeded 40% for the first time since 2011. In South Korea, meanwhile, “good” hit a 19-year record high, equaling the figure for 1995 when the same questuion was first asked in the poll.
The opinion poll was conducted on May 26-28.
