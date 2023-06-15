Poll Finds Public in Japan, Korea Believe Relations Improving

File photo/Pool via Reuters

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during their meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on May 7.

The number of people who believe relations between Japan and South Korea are “good” has risen sharply, according to a recent survey.

The opinion poll, jointly conducted by The Yomiuri Shimbun and South Korean newspaper Hankook Ilbo, showed a considerable increase on the previous survey, with 45% of those polled in Japan believing relations were “good” (up from 17% in the 2022 survey), while 43% of respondents South Korea thought the same (up from 17% in the previous poll).

The results suggests that government-level moves to improve ties following the Japan-Korea summit in March have impacted public perception in both countries.

In Japan, respondents who answered “good” exceeded 40% for the first time since 2011. In South Korea, meanwhile, “good” hit a 19-year record high, equaling the figure for 1995 when the same questuion was first asked in the poll.

The opinion poll was conducted on May 26-28.