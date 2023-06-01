Former Japan Prime Minister Suga Holds Talks with South Korean President Yoon

Courtesy of the South Korean presidential office

Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, left, shakes hands with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul on Wednesday.

SEOUL — Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol held talks in Seoul on Wednesday, during which they reaffirmed the importance of close bilateral coordination in the face of North Korea’s launch of a possible ballistic missile on the day.

Suga and Yoon also confirmed the importance of close coordination among Japan, the United States and South Korea, and agreed to pursue further development of the Japan-Korea relationship.

This was Suga’s first visit to South Korea since becoming chairman in March of the Japan-Korea Parliamentarians’ Union, a bipartisan group of lawmakers. It was also the first meeting between the two since Yoon’s visit to Japan that month.

Regarding the resumption of reciprocal visits between the leaders of Japan and South Korea, Suga expressed his intention as the chairman of union to work toward further development of the Japan-Korea relationship.

Yoon welcomed the expansion of interpersonal exchanges, including interactions between the legislators of both countries.

Regarding the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea, Suga sought understanding and cooperation toward a quick resolution, for which President Yoon expressed his continued support.

After the meeting, Suga told reporters: “Japan-Korea relations are on a path of improvement. We members of the parliamentary association aim to firmly support the efforts of both governments.”