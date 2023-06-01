North Korea Vows to Put Spy Satellite into Orbit Soon

Reuters file photo

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un attends wreath-laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam, in March 2019.

Seoul, June 1 (Jiji Press)—North Korea will correctly put a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit in the near future, leader Kim Jong Un’s influential sister said Thursday, a day after the country’s attempt to launch one failed.

The remarks by Kim Yo Jong, vice department director of the Central Committee of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, signaled Pyongyang’s determination to launch a spy satellite again soon.

“It is certain that the DPRK’s military reconnaissance satellite will be correctly put on space orbit in the near future and start its mission,” she said in a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency while using the abbreviation for the country’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The United States and its allies condemn North Korea’s launch attempts using ballistic missile technology as violating U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Kim Yo Jong said “we confirmed once again that the enemies are most afraid of the DPRK’s access to excellent reconnaissance and information means…and, accordingly, we are aware that we should direct greater efforts to developing reconnaissance means.”

She also said, “If the DPRK’s satellite launch should be particularly censured, the United States and all other countries, which have already launched thousands of satellites, should be denounced.”

A North Korean rocket fell into the waters off the western coast of the Korean Peninsula Wednesday, failing to put a military reconnaissance satellite into space, according to KCNA.