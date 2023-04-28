Taiwanese City Holds Disaster Drills Based on Chinese Attack

Takahiro Suzuki / The Yomiuri Shimbun

A drill in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on Thursday under the scenario of a drone attack on a shipment of toxic chemicals.

TAIPEI — About 1,000 people took part in mobilization drills Thursday in a northern Taiwan city that is home to many semiconductor factories in preparation for a possible attack by China.

The drills in Hsinchu were based on the scenario of a Chinese military invasion of Taiwan in 2025, as China continues to heighten military pressure in the region.

City officials, civilians and workers in local companies participated in the drills, which included rescues from high-rise buildings, evacuation of residents and distribution of relief supplies.

Also envisioned was a leak of the toxic chemicals used in the semiconductor production process caused by a drone attack. The company’s fire brigade practiced its response to the crisis.

Disaster response drills have been regularly held across Taiwan, but from last year, have mainly been based on scenarios envisaging devastation from war.