Japan FM Hayashi, China FM Qin Meet in Beijing

Pool Photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, left, and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang shake hands in Beijing on Sunday.

BEIJING – Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi began talks with Chinese counterpart Qin Gang in Beijing on Sunday morning. The two ministers will discuss a number of issues that are piling up between China and Japan, with the aim of building “constructive and stable relations.”

Hayashi is expected to seek the early release of a Japanese employee of major drugmaker Astellas Pharma Inc., held by Chinese authorities on suspicion of violating the anti-espionage law.