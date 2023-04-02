- ASIA-PACIFIC
Japan FM Hayashi, China FM Qin Meet in Beijing
13:28 JST, April 2, 2023
BEIJING – Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi began talks with Chinese counterpart Qin Gang in Beijing on Sunday morning. The two ministers will discuss a number of issues that are piling up between China and Japan, with the aim of building “constructive and stable relations.”
Hayashi is expected to seek the early release of a Japanese employee of major drugmaker Astellas Pharma Inc., held by Chinese authorities on suspicion of violating the anti-espionage law.
